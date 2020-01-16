BitTube (TUBE) Price Tops $0.0092 on Major Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $1,329.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00727088 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003622 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001641 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 229,281,111 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.