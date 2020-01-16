Bitether Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (BTR)

Bitether (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitether has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitether token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Bitether has a market capitalization of $98,736.00 and $8,804.00 worth of Bitether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037418 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00313414 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011125 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002354 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008184 BTC.

About Bitether

Bitether (CRYPTO:BTR) is a token. Bitether’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,735,293 tokens. Bitether’s official Twitter account is @socialbitether and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitether is bitether.org

Buying and Selling Bitether

Bitether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitether using one of the exchanges listed above.

