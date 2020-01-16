Bitcore (BTX) Hits One Day Volume of $591.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001845 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. During the last week, Bitcore has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcore has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $591.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,041,971 coins and its circulating supply is 17,541,012 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

