Bitcoin SV Market Cap Reaches $5.65 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $309.98 or 0.03566832 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Coinsuper, Bibox and Altcoin Trader. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $5.65 billion and $4.77 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 166.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,222,577 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bitkub, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, Altcoin Trader, YoBit, Binance, DragonEX, Bit-Z, CoinEx, Bithumb, MBAex, OTCBTC, IDAX, Hotbit, Kraken, WazirX, Huobi, Koinex, Bittrex, Kucoin, OKEx, Indodax, BX Thailand, Coinbit, CoinZest, Gate.io, FCoin, BigONE, Korbit, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, Coinsuper, Upbit, HitBTC, CoinBene, Poloniex, Bitrue, Bibox, Trade Satoshi and Coinsquare. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

