Bitcoin Atom Trading 19.8% Higher This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000586 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $938,090.00 and $456.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000227 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

