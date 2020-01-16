Bitcloud (BTDX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $64,327.00 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 64.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,112,416 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.