Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 61.29% and a negative net margin of 47.77%.

Biomerica stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,362. The company has a market cap of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMRA shares. B. Riley set a $6.30 price objective on Biomerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biomerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

