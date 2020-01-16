BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives $2.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.
In other BIOLASE news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg acquired 17,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $999,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BIOLASE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,103. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.66.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a negative return on equity of 313.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.
