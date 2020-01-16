BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.77

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.77. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 2,473,728 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

The firm has a market cap of $434.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,129.38% and a negative return on equity of 2,511.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,224.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

