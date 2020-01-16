Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) will announce sales of $120,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biocardia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $140,000.00. Biocardia reported sales of $100,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biocardia will report full-year sales of $580,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510,000.00 to $640,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $590,000.00, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $630,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biocardia.

Biocardia (NYSE:BCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocardia in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE BCDA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,010. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08. Biocardia has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

About Biocardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

