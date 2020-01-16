Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days. Currently, 21.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
BGFV traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,914. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.55.
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.