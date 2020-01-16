Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days. Currently, 21.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BGFV traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,914. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 19.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 136,440 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 10.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

