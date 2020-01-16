BidaskClub Upgrades Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.69.

ODFL stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.99. 480,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $125.76 and a 1 year high of $209.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.06). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $4,275,590.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

