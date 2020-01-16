BidaskClub Lowers Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to Sell

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $148.75. 22,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.57 and a 200-day moving average of $134.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,911.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 14,728.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,369,000 after buying an additional 1,121,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,550,000 after buying an additional 1,000,762 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marriott International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,125,000 after buying an additional 698,009 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $62,173,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Marriott International by 809.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,392,000 after buying an additional 439,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

