BidaskClub Lowers Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) to Sell

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

XOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of XOG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 51,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,180. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $270.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.99. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.88 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

