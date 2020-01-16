Bezant (BZNT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,996.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Bezant token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc and Bibox. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $27,996.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bezant

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,224,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

