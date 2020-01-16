BetterBetting (BETR) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. BetterBetting has a market cap of $82,882.00 and approximately $169.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.74 or 0.03640067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00196470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00128557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

