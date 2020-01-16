Berenberg Bank Lowers BP (NYSE:BP) to Hold

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. BP has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 67,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BP by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,129,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in BP by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BP by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $509,903,000 after buying an additional 86,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP during the second quarter worth about $2,976,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

