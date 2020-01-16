Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Equities research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ATI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cfra raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of ATI opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,056,000 after buying an additional 373,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,504,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,323,000 after buying an additional 1,111,943 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after buying an additional 149,650 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 742,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,685,000.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

