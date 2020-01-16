Bellway plc (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,964.20 ($52.15).

BWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,875 ($50.97) target price (up from GBX 3,574 ($47.01)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Bellway to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of BWY stock traded down GBX 54 ($0.71) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,945 ($51.89). 331,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,036 ($53.09). The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,683.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,219.86.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, with a total value of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

