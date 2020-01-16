Bellway plc (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,964.20 ($52.15).
BWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,875 ($50.97) target price (up from GBX 3,574 ($47.01)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Bellway to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
Shares of BWY stock traded down GBX 54 ($0.71) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,945 ($51.89). 331,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,036 ($53.09). The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,683.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,219.86.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.
