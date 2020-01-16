Bellway (LON:BWY) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) to an add rating in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 4,330 ($56.96) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 3,550 ($46.70).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BWY. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 4,220 ($55.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,875 ($50.97) target price (up from GBX 3,574 ($47.01)) on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bellway has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,947.67 ($51.93).

LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,945 ($51.89) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,036 ($53.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,683.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,219.86.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

