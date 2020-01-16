Bellway (LON:BWY) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) to an add rating in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 4,330 ($56.96) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 3,550 ($46.70).
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BWY. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 4,220 ($55.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,875 ($50.97) target price (up from GBX 3,574 ($47.01)) on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bellway has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,947.67 ($51.93).
LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,945 ($51.89) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,036 ($53.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,683.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,219.86.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.
