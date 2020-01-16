Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

BDC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 198,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10. Belden has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $64.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $620.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.68 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. Belden’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Biddle Neil bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Belden by 195.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 46.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,386.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 243,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

