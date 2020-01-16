Beacon (BECN) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $105,409.00 and approximately $429.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00001079 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 103.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00152303 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000204 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,262,193 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,818 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

