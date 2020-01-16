Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BEPTF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. Beach Energy has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.