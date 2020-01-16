Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 29,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Baxter International by 8.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 586,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,026,000 after buying an additional 44,652 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $1,516,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Baxter International by 9.4% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 229,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,752,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

