Baskerville Capital (LON:BASK) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Baskerville Capital PLC (LON:BASK) shares rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.05), approximately 266,537 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.54.

Baskerville Capital Company Profile (LON:BASK)

Baskerville Capital PLC does not have significant operations. It intends to invest in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

