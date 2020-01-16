Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.05

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.05 and last traded at $60.05, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPMUF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers isavuconazole, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally under the Cresemba brand.

