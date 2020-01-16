Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $302.75 million and approximately $88.77 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, IDCM, Ethfinex and HitBTC. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.78 or 0.03372468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00194076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125757 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,421,167,363 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Cobinhood, Livecoin, GOPAX, Poloniex, Mercatox, Zebpay, Liqui, Bancor Network, ChaoEX, Huobi, Binance, LATOKEN, WazirX, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Koinex, IDEX, AirSwap, IDCM, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, ZB.COM, BitBay, ABCC, CPDAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

