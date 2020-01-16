Barclays Upgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Overweight

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ERIC. Citigroup upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Charter Equity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 294.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

