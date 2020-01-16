Barclays (LON:BARC) Given Top Pick Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 244 ($3.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 209.33 ($2.75).

Barclays stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 176.80 ($2.33). The company had a trading volume of 38,333,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 178.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.43.

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 473,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

