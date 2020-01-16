Barclays Downgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.93. 2,179,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41. First Solar has a twelve month low of $45.77 and a twelve month high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $870,556.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $456,432.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,461.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,289 shares of company stock worth $3,179,809 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

