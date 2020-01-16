Barclays Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €80.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €80.00 ($93.02) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €96.42 ($112.12).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €91.77 ($106.71) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €88.34 and a 200 day moving average of €81.54. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

