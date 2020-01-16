Banyan Network (BBN) Price Tops $0.0002

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Banyan Network has a market cap of $123,724.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Banyan Network has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One Banyan Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, CoinEx and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011392 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000574 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000933 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Banyan Network Profile

Banyan Network (BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network . Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinEx, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

