Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives $62.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Banner news, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $42,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Banner by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Banner by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Banner by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 121,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,014. Banner has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Banner had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $137.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banner will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

