Bank of New York Mellon Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,891 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,340% compared to the typical volume of 548 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 29,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,850,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,115,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after buying an additional 56,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $918,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

