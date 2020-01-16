Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Trading Up 1.3%

Bank of East Asia Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)’s share price was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, approximately 329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKEAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.92.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

