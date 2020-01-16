Bank of America Increases Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target to $51.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PHG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,965,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.