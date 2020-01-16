Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CIB. Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $42.99 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth $105,406,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 103.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,496 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at about $24,037,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bancolombia by 24.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,946,000 after acquiring an additional 148,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.