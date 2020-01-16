Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) Receives GBX 148.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 148.33 ($1.95).

BAKK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of BAKK opened at GBX 138.40 ($1.82) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $801.93 million and a PE ratio of 18.21. Bakkavor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27).

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

