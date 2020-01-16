Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AYTU. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Aytu Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Aytu Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AYTU stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,669. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $16.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 4.61. Aytu Bioscience has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.61.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 390.43% and a negative return on equity of 252.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aytu Bioscience will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 78,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $70,909.20. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu Bioscience in the third quarter worth $36,000. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 24.1% during the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 249,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 48,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

