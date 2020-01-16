Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Receives $76.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $268,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $731,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,103.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 766,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 99,323 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.70. 389,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,686. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $77.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 145.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.