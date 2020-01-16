Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.78

Shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.78 and traded as high as $14.54. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 1,001 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on AVNW shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $75.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aviat Networks Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.72% of Aviat Networks worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.