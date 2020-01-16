AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,200

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVV has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,298.33 ($56.54).

AVV opened at GBX 4,946 ($65.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a PE ratio of 138.93. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,654 ($34.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,962 ($65.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,641.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,114.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.26%.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

