Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Trading Up 5.6%

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.90, approximately 154,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 30,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

