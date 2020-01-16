AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.8% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $60,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded up $8.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,142.32. 15,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,188.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,139.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $803.28 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

