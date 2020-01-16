Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.50.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $190.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,734.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.89. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 6.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.