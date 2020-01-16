Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) rose 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.92, approximately 3,099,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,272,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

ACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Laurentian set a C$4.75 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.59.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

