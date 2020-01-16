AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 508,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 7.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AT&T by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in AT&T by 63.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,433 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 82.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,159 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

T stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

