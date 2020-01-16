ATN (ATN) 1-Day Volume Hits $37.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 494.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. ATN has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $37.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Hotbit, BigONE and Allcoin. During the last week, ATN has traded 494.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.08 or 0.03660797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00197363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00128742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, RightBTC, BigONE and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

