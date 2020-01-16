Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantica Yield from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ AY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.69. 709,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,214. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Atlantica Yield has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $293.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

