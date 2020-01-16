AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72,750.00

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £727.50 ($956.99) and last traded at GBX 7,836 ($103.08), with a volume of 1744555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,691 ($101.17).

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,842.33 ($103.16).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,540 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,157.84. The company has a market cap of $102.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

