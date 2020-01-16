AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72,750.00

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £727.50 ($956.99) and last traded at GBX 7,836 ($103.08), with a volume of 1744555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,691 ($101.17).

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,842.33 ($103.16).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,540 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,157.84. The company has a market cap of $102.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

